Steris (STE) PT Raised to $150.00 at JMP Securities

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its target price raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $137.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steris will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $477,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,218 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,722 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Steris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth about $3,826,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

