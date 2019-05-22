Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 337 Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 423.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,283. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.26%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

