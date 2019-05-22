Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Ford Motor by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,146,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 83,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,692,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 55,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

F traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 14,745,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,957,809. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $40.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

WARNING: “Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Ford Motor (F)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/strategy-asset-managers-llc-has-329000-stake-in-ford-motor-f.html.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.