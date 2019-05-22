Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,026 shares of company stock worth $41,533,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $147.69. 250,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

