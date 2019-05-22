Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,313,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,809 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,072,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,203,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,406,000 after buying an additional 117,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,450,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 820,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after buying an additional 251,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.06.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.57. 15,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $340.14. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total value of $2,712,060.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,275 shares in the company, valued at $13,493,327.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,197 shares of company stock worth $23,264,456. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

