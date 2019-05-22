Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 91.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHGE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,167. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHGE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.57 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

