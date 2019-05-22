Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Reduces Position in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,254,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,749,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,572,000 after buying an additional 1,037,258 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 839,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,119,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,086,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,363,000 after buying an additional 108,425 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FirstCash news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $350,301.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $985,502.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,854 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.47. 352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,416. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $100.43.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

