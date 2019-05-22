Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,083,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,192,000 after buying an additional 1,037,777 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 1,017,935 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 928,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,406,000 after buying an additional 78,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 725,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 98,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,654. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/summit-wealth-retirement-planning-inc-sells-404-shares-of-schwab-u-s-mid-cap-etf-schm.html.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.