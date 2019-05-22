Swedbank AB (SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWDBY. Barclays lowered shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Swedbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Swedbank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th.

SWDBY opened at $14.88 on Friday. Swedbank has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

