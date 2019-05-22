Target (TGT) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Target also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.75-6.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.61.

NYSE TGT opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

