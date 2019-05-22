Tdam USA Inc. Buys New Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,148 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,456 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 336,200 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $208,353,000 after buying an additional 70,124 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 35,085 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 28,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. 52,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,018. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

