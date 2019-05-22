Tdam USA Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26,295.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,904,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,815,000 after buying an additional 374,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,297,609,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,857,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,068,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.88.

AVGO traded down $5.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.26. 1,177,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,823. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/tdam-usa-inc-grows-holdings-in-broadcom-inc-avgo.html.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.