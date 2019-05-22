Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

BEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. 18,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,265. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

