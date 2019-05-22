Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (TME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.27 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China International Capital began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,506,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after buying an additional 1,309,945 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,528,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,589 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,020,000 after purchasing an additional 789,610 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,624,202.9% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,251,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 61,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

