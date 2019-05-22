The Mission Marketing Group plc (TMMG) Insider James Clifton Sells 8,225 Shares

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG) insider James Clifton sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01), for a total value of £6,333.25 ($8,275.51).

James Clifton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, James Clifton acquired 20,542 shares of The Mission Marketing Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,146.88 ($17,178.73).

LON:TMMG opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The Mission Marketing Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from The Mission Marketing Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The Mission Marketing Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Marketing Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About The Mission Marketing Group

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

