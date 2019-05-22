The Sage Group (SGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $763.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 763 ($9.97) and last traded at GBX 761.80 ($9.95), with a volume of 25838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 753.20 ($9.84).

SGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 630 ($8.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 5.79 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider D. Blair Crump sold 11,026 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total value of £73,653.68 ($96,241.58). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,071 ($13,159.55).

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

