The Sage Group (SGE) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGE. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 630 ($8.23).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 753.20 ($9.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 750.40 ($9.81).

In other The Sage Group news, insider D. Blair Crump sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £73,653.68 ($96,241.58). Also, insider Steve Hare bought 4,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,159 ($39,408.08).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

