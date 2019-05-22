Todd Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,501,381 Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,501,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,251,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,084,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after buying an additional 8,648,798 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25,510.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,663,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after buying an additional 10,621,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 820.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,639,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after buying an additional 8,591,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,948,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 301,741 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.72 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 350,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,157,699. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

