Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,863,000 after buying an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,941,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,870,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,663,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,495,000 after buying an additional 1,530,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,635,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,875,000 after buying an additional 1,661,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,075,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,341,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BorgWarner to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

BWA traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $131,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,524 shares of company stock worth $967,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

