TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) Short Interest Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,251,730 shares, a decline of 1.7% from the April 15th total of 35,859,020 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,981,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

TRXC stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. TransEnterix has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million.

In other TransEnterix news, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 88,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $288,830.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

TRXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

