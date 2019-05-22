Ultimate Secure Cash Reaches Market Cap of $35,642.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $35,642.00 and $159.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

