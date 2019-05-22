Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 76,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

