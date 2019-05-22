United Continental (UAL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $101.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UAL. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie set a $111.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

UAL opened at $82.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. United Continental has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.99.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Continental will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,292,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

