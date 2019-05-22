United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.76. 28,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

