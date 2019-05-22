United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Director Michael Kneeland Sells 38,580 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $5,002,668.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,881,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Kneeland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Kneeland sold 84,431 shares of United Rentals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $11,079,880.13.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $3,981,900.00.

URI stock opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Standpoint Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.91.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

