United States Steel (X) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.13

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 207229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. UBS Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,509,000 after acquiring an additional 194,618 shares in the last quarter. Longer Investments Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United States Steel by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 8,528.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

