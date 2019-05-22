Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 309,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,103,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,035.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.37 and a 1-year high of $142.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

WARNING: “Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/universal-health-services-inc-uhs-shares-bought-by-oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund.html.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.