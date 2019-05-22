Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce $50.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. Upland Software reported sales of $35.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $204.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $205.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $212.94 million, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $217.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. 305,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,711,514.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,369,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,128. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

