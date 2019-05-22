USD Partners LP (USDP) Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 272.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. USD Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $301.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.43.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). USD Partners had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that USD Partners LP will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USD Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/usd-partners-lp-usdp-holdings-boosted-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP).

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.