ValuEngine Downgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Sell

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.72. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 911.37% and a negative net margin of 214.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,317.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.