VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,198 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 7,828.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

