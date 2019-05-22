VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,949 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 137,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

OIH stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

