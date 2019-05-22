Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Shares Bought by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $108,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.37. 3,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,355. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $107.34 and a 12-month high of $135.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

