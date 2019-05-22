VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) is Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up about 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 98,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 24.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

