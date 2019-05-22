Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BB&T were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BB&T by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,303,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 599,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in BB&T by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 160,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,358 shares of company stock valued at $416,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBT shares. Bank of America upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

