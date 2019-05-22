Vedanta (VEDL) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VEDL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vedanta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vedanta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. CLSA downgraded shares of Vedanta from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Vedanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.