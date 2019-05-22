Velocity Composites (VEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.26

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.26 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 58406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Velocity Composites in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

