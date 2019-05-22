Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $934.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce sales of $934.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.08 million and the highest is $946.70 million. Ventas posted sales of $942.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,079. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ventas has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $249,535.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $887,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,970. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 397.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,092,000 after buying an additional 15,497,390 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,509,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,608,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ventas by 5,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,605 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 2,095.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,685,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,943 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

