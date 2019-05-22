Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

In other Verizon Communications news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,169 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

