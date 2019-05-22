VF (VFC) Shares Gap Down to $92.10

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.49, but opened at $92.10. VF shares last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 4812295 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on VF from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

