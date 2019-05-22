Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.93 million, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.11. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $515.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.17 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

