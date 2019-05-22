VITE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE token can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, DEx.top and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00400453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.01283126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00147980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004568 BTC.

About VITE

VITE was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,162,655 tokens. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VITE

VITE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, DEx.top, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

