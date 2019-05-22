Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 209,449 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,449 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $82,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $7,192,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,439 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. TheStreet lowered Medpace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $460,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 12,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,983 shares of company stock worth $2,661,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. 3,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

