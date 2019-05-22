Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Proofpoint makes up about 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $148,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 160.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,643,000 after buying an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 106.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 284,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,592,000 after buying an additional 147,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.05.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $3,625,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,227 shares of company stock worth $20,452,648 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/wasatch-advisors-inc-grows-holdings-in-proofpoint-inc-pfpt.html.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.