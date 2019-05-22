Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 13,618,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,082,000 after buying an additional 828,692 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 764,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,079,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf alerts:

Shares of BMV:SPTM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/wealth-pension-services-group-inc-sells-2705-shares-of-spdr-portfolio-total-stock-market-etf-sptm.html.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.