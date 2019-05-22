Weatherford International (WFTIF) vs. The Competition Critical Survey

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS: WFTIF) is one of 15 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Weatherford International to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Weatherford International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Weatherford International Competitors 206 1077 1032 26 2.38

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Weatherford International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion -$2.81 billion -0.10 Weatherford International Competitors $4.18 billion -$512.36 million -9.82

Weatherford International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Weatherford International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -11.33% Weatherford International Competitors -5.52% 6.19% 3.88%

Summary

Weatherford International rivals beat Weatherford International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.