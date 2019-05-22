Weibo (WB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Weibo has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $112.03.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $481.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

