Weir Group (WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEIR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,880.63 ($24.57).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,566 ($20.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.62. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48).

In related news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.08), for a total transaction of £35,236.50 ($46,042.73).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

