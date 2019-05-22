Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (DMO)

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $24.57.
Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
