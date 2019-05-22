Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (GFY)

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

NYSE GFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

